Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 4,217 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Home Bancorp worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBCP shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Bancorp from $38.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Home Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $292.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

