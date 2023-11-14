Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 56,788 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YPF. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 10,484,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58,292.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,279,057 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,673 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $4,830,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 653,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $8.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

