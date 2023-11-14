Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 67,322 Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Vitesse Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTS opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTS. Roth Mkm began coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vitesse Energy

In other Vitesse Energy news, CFO James P. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James P. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leary Dan O purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $93,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,332.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 33,000 shares of company stock worth $768,780 over the last 90 days.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

