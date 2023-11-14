Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,947,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 104.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 489,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,254,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 772,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Stock Up 0.0 %

NEWR opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.84. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $87.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.58 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on New Relic

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $727,618.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, CRO Mark Dodds sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $245,396.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,502. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About New Relic

(Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.