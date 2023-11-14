Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,976,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,227,000 after buying an additional 3,044,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,369,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,541,000 after buying an additional 2,639,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $47,780,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,311,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 206.52%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

