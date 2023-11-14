Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.44% of Riverview Bancorp worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVSB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Valerie Moreno acquired 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $59,783.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at $59,783.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,825 shares of company stock valued at $75,399 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

