Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of First Business Financial Services worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 362,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 109,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 0.5 %

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $268.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.76.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $59.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. Research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Business Financial Services news, insider Jodi A. Chandler sold 6,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $210,205.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,450 shares in the company, valued at $619,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

