Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 376,066 CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 376,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of CarParts.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 194,488 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 778,845 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 977,395 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,604,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 253,710 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com Stock Down 1.3 %

PRTS stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $174.80 million, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

CarParts.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

