Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,936 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after buying an additional 146,344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after buying an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 836,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,844,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $125.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.85 and a beta of 1.48. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

