A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $42.11.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 31.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $34,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,351.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $34,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,351.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,975,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 115.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 192,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 188,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 41.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 157,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,314,000 after buying an additional 141,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

