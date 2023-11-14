7,933 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTLT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Argus raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Catalent Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CTLT opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $92,242.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Greisch bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,055,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $158,329 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

