4,088 Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,364.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.92, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.73.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

