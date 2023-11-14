18,896 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 779.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,553,000 after buying an additional 938,933 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,775,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 721.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 312,420 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 294,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 230,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,194,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

PJUN opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $601.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

