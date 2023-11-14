18,214 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,214 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

