17,359 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 27.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AVTR opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.