XYO (XYO) Hits Market Cap of $53.24 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. XYO has a market cap of $53.24 million and approximately $898,136.50 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00017242 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,779.57 or 1.00072006 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011263 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00394887 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $810,500.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.