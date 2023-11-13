WOW-token (WOW) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $225.57 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 13th. During the last week, WOW-token has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $225.57 million and $860.86 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003560 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000500 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000242 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014699 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02268778 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,957.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

