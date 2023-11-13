Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WESTW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WESTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WESTW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 505.5% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 732,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 611,555 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 64.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 483,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 189,361 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 7.6% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 335,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 92.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 100,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

NASDAQ:WESTW opened at $1.00 on Monday. Westrock Coffee has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC roasts, produces, and distributes coffee. It offers coffee and tea; coffee accessories, such as creamer and sugar; and brewing equipment and dispensers. It also offers coffee containers, various blends, ceramic and travel mugs, burlap totes, T-shirts, elephant hoodies, and retro box hoodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.