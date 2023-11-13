Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Total Return ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 709.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WBND opened at $19.26 on Monday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.