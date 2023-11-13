Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $33,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,002,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,166,000 after acquiring an additional 98,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,810,000 after acquiring an additional 50,151 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,523,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,963,000 after acquiring an additional 140,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,451,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,594,000 after acquiring an additional 35,019 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $211.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.36. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

