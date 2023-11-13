Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,341,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,169,000 after buying an additional 2,395,024 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after buying an additional 1,380,215 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,390,000 after buying an additional 1,111,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,553,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,511,000 after acquiring an additional 900,367 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.56 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

