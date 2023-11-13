Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $66.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.08. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.