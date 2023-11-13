Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,053,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Unity Software by 71,678.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368,842 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,191,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,683,000 after acquiring an additional 147,552 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 15.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,399,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,391,000 after buying an additional 975,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,766,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc Whitten sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $213,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 667,433 shares in the company, valued at $22,986,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 370,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,378,366.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $213,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 667,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,986,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 965,003 shares of company stock worth $28,055,237. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Stock Up 7.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on U

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.