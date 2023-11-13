U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,245,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,074 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $41,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,279,837,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.