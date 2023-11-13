Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,700,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Robbins Farley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $146.43 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.