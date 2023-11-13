TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 59,900 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,900 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.42% of Priority Technology worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 727.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Priority Technology Trading Up 13.1 %

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $3.53 on Monday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $182.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Priority Technology

About Priority Technology

(Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.