TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the transaction, the president now owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.0 %

AXON opened at $217.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.76 and a beta of 0.85. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.39 and a 12 month high of $231.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

