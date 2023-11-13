TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Clearwater Analytics worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,477,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,792,000 after purchasing an additional 261,404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 28.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,846,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CTO Souvik Das sold 20,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,775.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 11,245,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $194,659,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,775.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,762,739 shares of company stock worth $273,155,676 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.