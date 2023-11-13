TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in DexCom by 20.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth $287,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $604,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $94.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.38. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,486,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,752 shares of company stock worth $749,037. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

