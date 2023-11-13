Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Thomson Reuters has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $130.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.72. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $109.03 and a 12 month high of $138.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

