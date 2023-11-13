The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 78,123 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Williams Companies worth $38,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,872,000 after buying an additional 8,417,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

