The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in October

As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days.

WEDXF stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $368.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. Westaim has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. Westaim had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 1,381.79%.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

