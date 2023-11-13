The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Down 18.1% in October

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 17.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,795,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,760,000 after buying an additional 268,021 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 258,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 128.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 285,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 55,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 16.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Price Performance

The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $8.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Announces Dividend

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.1229 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.

(Get Free Report)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.