The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Southern were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 9.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1,073.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.9% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO opened at $68.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $1,110,555 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

