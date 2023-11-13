The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $363.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Douyard purchased 9,060 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,566.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,506 shares in the company, valued at $904,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Shyft Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

