The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,696,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,299 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Kraft Heinz worth $60,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.8% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 299,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,696 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 245,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 65,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Get Our Latest Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.