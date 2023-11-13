The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,033,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,174,000 after buying an additional 812,968 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after buying an additional 679,200 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $108.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -639.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,494.12%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.