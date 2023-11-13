TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $37,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in TE Connectivity by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $126.65 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $111.94 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

