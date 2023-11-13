Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,818 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Sysco worth $38,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Sysco by 93,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sysco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,919,000 after purchasing an additional 346,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,261,000 after acquiring an additional 100,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,574,000 after acquiring an additional 57,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $67.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.91. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

