Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 156 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $718,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027,057 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $375,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,677 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,452 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.95 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $72.71. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average is $66.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.