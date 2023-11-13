Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,911 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after buying an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,640,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 211.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,661,000 after buying an additional 1,443,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $34.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

