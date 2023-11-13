Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.62 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,458,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,275,000 after purchasing an additional 495,285 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $413.67 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $419.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.