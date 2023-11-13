Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Down 17.6% in October

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

SWRAY opened at $6.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Swire Pacific has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $9.40.

Swire Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Swire Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC lifted their target price on Swire Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

