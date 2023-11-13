Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Summit Hotel Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Summit Hotel Properties has a payout ratio of -100.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 177,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

