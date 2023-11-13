StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Short Interest Down 18.2% in October

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 16,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. StoneCo has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $14.83.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

