Spok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on December 8th

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Spok has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Spok has a dividend payout ratio of 122.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok Stock Performance

Spok stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $323.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.28. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spok in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPOK

Insider Activity

In other Spok news, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $159,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $530,606.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spok

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Spok by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Spok in the third quarter valued at $79,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Spok by 26.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spok by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Spok in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.