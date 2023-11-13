Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,268 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $224,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,057 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $606,043.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,053,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,098,639. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.0 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of IRM opened at $59.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

