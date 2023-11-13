Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,614 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,322 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $15,783,781,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $9.86 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.