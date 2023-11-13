Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,056 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Shares of COF opened at $104.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock worth $1,608,745 in the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

