Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 894 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $228.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.83.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

